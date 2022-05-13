GEORGE — At least one person is dead and multiple people injured in a collision involving a bus transporting farm workers Friday morning east of George.
The collision occurred at about 6 a.m. at Adams Road and South Frontage Road, just south of Interstate 90 and includes three vehicles. One person has died at the scene. The sheriff’s office says there are a number of injuries.
Adams Road and South Frontage Road are closed.
Deputies are expected to be on scene for several hours investigating the wreck.