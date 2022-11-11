SPOKANE — An undercover federal agent who exchanged gunfire with a Moses Lake man in Spokane last year will not face criminal charges, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office.
Both the suspect, identified as Randy James Holmes, and the ATF agent were injured in the November 2021 shooting at a motel in Spokane. The prosecutor’s office stated that the agent, who has not been publicly identified, “feared that he was about to be shot and killed.”
Holmes is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with assault with a deadly weapon on a federal law enforcement officer, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The Nov. 5 shooting occurred outside a Spokane Motel 6. According to court records, Holmes had communicated with the undercover agent about buying a firearm.
As part of the undercover operation, an ATF agent agreed to meet with Holmes at the motel where the two ended up exchanging gunfire.
Holmes had been released from federal prison about two months prior to the shooting after serving nearly two years on a felon in possession of a firearm conviction stemming from a 2017 arrest near Moses Lake.