ELLENSBURG - Two years after she was initially charged for an attempted kidnapping of a former friend whom she allegedly had a falling out with, Kalle Knudson of Ellensburg is now facing far more serious charges.
Earlier this month, the Kittitas County Prosecutor charged Knudson with attempted murder in the first degree and criminal solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.
Knudson's crimes reportedly spanned throughout the early part of 2019.
Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Jodi Hammond disclosed the details of the alleged events that resulted in Knudson’s arrest and an Ellensburg police investigation.
According to the police report, it was discovered by Ellensburg police detective, Derek Holmes, that Knudson had summoned two men to break into her ex-friend’s home.
The Daily Record reports that Knudson told the men that she had a falling out with the victim. Police say Knudson told the men to terrify the victim to the point that she would fear for her life. Knudson also allegedly ordered the men to drug the victim with heroin or Xanax.
On the same day, detective Holmes learned that Knudson had allegedly fabricated a burglary report claiming that someone had broken into her home and stole a laptop and $1,000 in cash. Police say Knudson told them that she suspected the assailant was her ex-boyfriend who was allegedly sending her harassing text messages.
Police suspect that there is a connection between the ex-boyfriend and the victim.
On Feb. 5, a police sting operation led Knudson to believe that the men tied the victim up inside the victim’s home. Police say Knudson dressed in a dark outfit to conceal her identity when entering the victim’s home and was arrested by Ellensburg Police shortly after midnight. Police allegedly found Oxycodon pills while searching Knudson.
In April of 2021, Knudson’s murder-related charges were added to the mix.
According to court documents, the prosecutor in the case alleges that Knudson had an intent to commit the crime of Murder in the First Degree because she intended to administer a controlled substance into the victim with the intent to cause death. Additionally, the prosecuting attorney alleged that Knudson offered to give $1,000 to Thomas Sluman, to engage in specific act that would have resulted in the death of the victim.
Knudson recently requested to be released on personal recognizance, but that request was denied by a Superior Court Judge.
Knudson’s trial has been delayed substantially due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a hard date of June 15 has been set as Knudson’s trial date in a Kittitas County court.
Knudson is a single-mom who worked for the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office for five years.