Anthony Marsh, the Seattle lawyer representing the family who lost their daughter to an irrigation pipe while swimming at a Quincy-area resort, says wrongful death lawsuit filed against those responsible is in limbo until the weather warms.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to the Hermman Law Group, the law firm representing the plaintiff in the case, on Friday.
Danika Ross, the 10-year-old girl from Issaquah and her family were vacationing in July 2021 near the 300 block of Silica Road Northwest at the Lazy Vine Lakehouse when she was sucked into an irrigation pipe. Ross reportedly slipped under the surface of a three-acre pond while swimming with other children, according to the sheriff’s office. The lawsuit filed alleges that the young girl was swimming in a man-made lake unfit for aquatic recreation, but because of an ungrated 14-inch pipe, it was creating suction.
The law firm states that advertisements about the lake at the Lazy Vine Lakehouse made no mention of the hazard posed by an ungrated pipe that is used to irrigate the vineyard nearby. The lawsuit claims that a penalty is also warranted because there were no warnings or visible indicators posted at the mouth of the inlet pipe in the lake.
“This is probably the worst case I’ve ever seen in terms of human tragedy,” Marsh told iFIBER ONE News. “It’s the most horrific set of facts I’ve ever seen in my career.”
Marsh says not much has progressed since the lawsuit was filed in September due to weather-related hurdles that would make inspecting the area where Danika died difficult.
“We are waiting for things to thaw, all parties will retain the parties needed to appropriately investigate,” Marsh added.
Marsh implied that he expects the case to be met with little or no dispute. However, a monetary amount that he believes the Ross family would be entitled to is unknown. Marsh says the plan is to send the lawsuit to trial after the investigation is complete. Marsh believes the case will gain traction again this spring.
“It’s too early to determine an amount the family would be seeking,” Marsh explained. “Our goal is to hold those responsible accountable. You can’t put value on human life. The idea is to come to a figure with sufficient gravity and seriousness reflective of the situation.”
iFIBER ONE News inquired about the Ross family’s well-being.
“The family is doing their best to heal, they are dealing with stress and trauma. All family members are receiving psychological counseling,” Marsh said.
According to court documents, at the time of her death, Danika was swimming in the vicinity of the inlet pipe, and that’s when the suction began to grab her. Danika reportedly “reached out to her younger sister in vain,” but her sister was unable to grab her. Danika was then sucked into the 14-inch opening and was thrust down into a 90-degree bend in the pipe. Danika’s body was transported 70 feet up hill via the mechanical pump mechanism. Danika died and her body had to be extricated from the pipe about 70 feet from the lake.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the defendants in the case.
Among the defendants in the case are Cave B L.L.C., Familigia L.L.C. (including Familigia Water District), and K-Rose Hospitality.