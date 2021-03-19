SPOKANE - According to an attorney, two fuel station owners on Colville tribal land are ‘up in arms’ over fuel excise tax and tobacco tax rebate money owed to them.
Zachary Love of ZEL and Associates in Spokane has been retained to represent two people who have filed lawsuits against the tribe over tax payment-related discrepancies.
The plaintiffs in the case are Gene Nicholson, owner of Gene’s Native Smokes and Fuel in Oroville and Mike Finley, who owns the Inchelium Short Stop.
Love says the pair have filed lawsuits against Debra Wulf, superintendent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Colville Tribe Executive Director Francis Somday, Tribal Committee Chairman Jack Ferguson, and Colville Tribe Accountant Janet Peasley. Love says the tribe owes nearly $1 million in fuel excise tax and tobacco tax rebates to Gene and Mike, but are apparently not paying them; the council is claiming sovereignty. The case is going to court at the end of March.
Previously, Love says the state of Washington Department of revenue attempted to audit his clients in which he represented them. Love won the audit and his clients were not found liable to the state for fuel excise taxes.
In the same lawsuit, Gene and Mike are suing Ferguson and Somday for misconduct, according to Love.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information when it becomes available.