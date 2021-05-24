MATTAWA - Bill Gilbert, the lawyer representing ex-Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris says one of the suspects in last week’s drive-by shooting was a contributing factor to the tension between current mayor Maggie Celaya and Harris.
Last month, Joe Harris was fired from his position of Mattawa’s police chief. Harris was hired as police chief in October of 2016 when Scott Hyndman was mayor. Celaya reportedly asked Hyndman to resign, which he did in November 2020.
As confirmed by current interim Mattawa Police Chief Mike Williams, 19-year-old Melchor Celaya is the nephew of Maggie Celaya.
Melchor Celaya was arrested for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in the Mattawa area and has been arrested for first-degree assault.
"The investigation is a joint investigation between Mattawa and the Grant County Sheriff's Office, since parts of the incident took place in each jurisdiction," Williams told iFIBER ONE News. "The charges recommended to the prosecutor are the charges that were supported by the evidence in the case, and all investigating officers agree on the supported charges."
Gilbert's details about Melchor were limited, but he says Melcor had a history of getting in trouble with the law, particularly when Joe Harris was police chief of Mattawa. In August of 2020, the Mattawa Police Department posted a photo of teens that were caught tagging buildings in Mattawa, one suspects in the tagging was identified as Melchor Celaya.