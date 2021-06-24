WENATCHEE - A 36-year-old man from Dryden has vanished and Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies need your help in finding him.
Erik Isoldi has been missing since January.
Isoldi lived on School Street in Dryden and was last seen at his place of employment, January 1, 2020, at Stevens Pass Ski Resort.
Erik’s last correspondence was reportedly with his roommate, stating he was moving to Gold Bar and would be back in a couple of weeks for his belongings. Isoldi bought a motorhome to move in to, but never returned to take possession of the RV. Isoldi also never returned for his belongings and has not returned phone calls, texts, or social media requests since then.
Anyone with info about Isoldi’s whereabouts is asked to leave a message with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-667-6845.
Isoldi is 5'-11", 160lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.