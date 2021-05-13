EPHRATA - A homeless man was cited after starting a 15-acre brush fire on Thursday near Ephrata.
Just before 9:30 a.m., officials with Grant County Fire District 13 say the man was sleeping at a camp fire when it began to burn out of control in the Naylor area off of Road E near SR 28.
No structures burned, and no one was hurt, but Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble says the man responsible for the fire was cited for reckless burning.
The blaze burned a small amount of private property, but most of the territory consumed is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.