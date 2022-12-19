WENATCHEE - Two fentanyl dealers now find themselves behind bars after a second fentanyl-related bust was made over the span of seven days in the Wenatchee Valley.
On Friday, Dec. 16, detectives with the Columbia River Drug Task Force investigated an area of the Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee where it was found that fentanyl pills were being dealt out of one of the hotel rooms.
Authorities say several known drug users were seen coming and going from the suspect’s room. Law enforcement served a search warrant on the room, which resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Kasey Cooper of East Wenatchee.
As officers initially contacted Kasey, he allegedly destroyed evidence by flushing the suspected drugs down the toilet. In addition to the drugs that were supposedly disposed of, they included fentanyl and meth.
Cooper faces charges of Possession with intent to distribute for fentanyl and meth as well as maintaining a drug property and obstruction of justice.
Further investigation revealed that Cooper belonged to the same drug ring as another East Wenatchee man, Shawn Drummond, who was taken into custody Dec. 9 after he was found with 8,000 fentanyl pills.