WENATCHEE - Chelan County deputies have identified the man who stole a rafting bus from Peshastin, abandoned it in Moses Lake, and made his way back home, only to drive a stolen front-loader into his house on Sunday.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Andrew Loudon’s heist of a repurposed school bus started Saturday evening after he was released from Western State Psychiatric Hospital in Lakewood earlier in the day.
After hitchhiking from Moses Lake to Chewelah, Loudon managed to steal a large front loader from a construction site and used it to flip his estranged wife's car into their garage, and then drove the apparatus into the house.
Loudon is being charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious mischief in the first degree, and attempting to elude a police vehicle.