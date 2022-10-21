MOSES LAKE - We now know the identity of the person who died in a house fire in Moses Lake on Thursday night.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Rosalind Dickson died at a home at 8927 Craw Lane in the Larson housing community of Moses Lake.
The blaze was initially reported at around 7:30 p.m.
The identity of the person injured, who is Dickson's husband, was confirmed by their cousin. 56-year-old Randy Nitta suffered from smoke inhalation and severe burns; he was transported to Samaritan Healthcare for treatment.
The building involved was a duplex.
According to Grant County Fire District 5's Travis Svilar, four other occupants were able to escape the blaze, two adults and two children.
Grant County Sheriff's spokesman Kyle Foreman says the fire was reported around 7:35 p.m. Grant County Fire District 5 firefighters arrived to find one-half of the duplex well-involved in fire. Firefighters made a strong effort to rescue Dickinson, but heavy heat and smoke prevented their attempts. Dickinson’s body was found once the fire was extinguished.