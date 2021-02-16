WENATCHEE - Wenatchee Police have released the names of the victims killed in crash at a Wenatchee barbershop last Thursday.
The crash happened Thursday evening when the driver of an SUV had a medical issue causing them to lose control of their SUV. The SUV careened through the The Ave Barbershop at Second Street and North Chelan Avenue.
The vehicle struck and killed 25-year-old Jesus Fausto-Curiel of East Wenatchee. Fausto-Curiel was getting a haircut at the time of the crash.
The person who was giving him a haircut, a 23-year-old Wenatchee man, was struck and critically injured. He is now recovering at a hospital in the Seattle area.
Also among the deceased is 61-year-old Colleen Johnson of East Wenatchee; she was the passenger in the vehicle.
Wenatchee Police are in the process of confirming the health issue that caused the crash.