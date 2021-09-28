WENATCHEE - An investigation into the death of an inmate at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center has begun after a 38-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead in his cell on September 7.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has requested an investigation into the incident and has summoned the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit to look into the matter.
The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit consists of investigators with the sheriff’s office of Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties; it also includes the police departments of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Washington State Patrol.
Upon further investigation, the deceased inmate has been identified as Joseph Verville. Verville died two days after being booked into the Chelan County Jail. Verville was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Verville was put in a single-cell and was not placed with other inmates. Authorities say emergency services personnel responded to a cardiac all for Verville, but he had already died by the time they arrived.
Based on results from an autopsy, the cause of death appears to be medical. Toxicology results are still pending.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this incident.