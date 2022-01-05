LEAVENWORTH — Law enforcement is search for two suspects involved in stealing a pickup truck and snowmobile in Leavenworth.
The pickup truck and snowmobile were stolen on Christmas Eve. Kittitas County deputies recovered the stolen vehicles, abandoned near Easton, two days later, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say witnesses reported seeing two people riding the stolen snowmobile in Easton on Christmas Day. The two suspects were captured on security video at the Parkside Grill.
The suspects have not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.