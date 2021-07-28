OKANOGAN - A telling phone conversation with Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley revealed that the firefighters who rolled a firefighting apparatus at the Cedar Creek Fire near Winthrop are not being faulted for the wreck.
Hawley says the Chelan County Fire District 3 truck was traversing Wolf Creek Road at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday when it traveled over a narrow portion of the road that had posed problems for logging vehicles in the past. Hawley says the wheels of the truck was riding close to the edge when a portion of the road gave out causing the vehicle to fully roll down an embankment once before coming to rest on its wheels.
The two firefighters in the vehicle were not hurt; they were sent home after the crash.
Authorities determined that the crash was an accident and was not a result of negligence or recklessness.
The brush truck is believed to be salvageable and was not totaled to in the rollover.