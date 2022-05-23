LAKE KEECHELUS — Kittitas County deputies and search and rescue are attempting to locate a missing paddle boarder at Lake Keechelus near Snoqualmie Pass.
The 39-year-old Sammamish man was reported missing Sunday evening when he did not return to shore after falling off his paddle board, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities searched the lake with boats, drones and dogs for several hours Sunday night in an attempt to locate the man.
The search resumed Monday morning with an underwater drone and three specially-trained dogs, according to the sheriff’s office.