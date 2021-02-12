EASTON - The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office along with members of Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), and Washington State Patrol’s Marijuana Eradication Team (MET) and the Department of Ecology busted a large illegal pot growing operation near Easton on Friday.
Three people were arrested.
Investigators believe the operation was geared toward the export of marijuana to states where it remains illegal and likely has ties to organized crime.
The Department of Ecology was involved because the operation may have included illegal and unsafe electrical systems and the use of hazardous and toxic chemicals. Waste and runoff are frequently disposed of in ways that threaten the community and the environment.
Authorities seized 2,522 plants from the underground growing operation.