The Okanogan County Public Health Department says a dangerous and deadly substance has made its way into the area.
Last Friday, health officials put out a press detailing the developing situation. Authorities say fentanyl has been found in the local supply of illicit pills; illicit means bought without a prescription.
Fentanyl is described as a super-potent opioid that is 100 times more potent than heroin.
“These pills that look like ‘oxycodone’ or ‘Oxycontin’ look like ‘oxy,’ but are fake and can kill you,” the health district wrote.
Health officials say any ‘oxycodone’ or ‘Oxycontin’ pills purchased without a prescription likely contain fentanyl.
“These pills are known as ‘Mexis,’ ‘M30s,’ or ‘Blues.’ “Fentanyl can look the same as ‘oxy’ opioid pills, heroin, or meth. Crime lab data from Washington in 2020 showed that every illicit tablet seized by law enforcement that was labelled Oxycontin 30 mg, in fact, contained fentanyl and not oxycodone,” according to Dr. Caleb Banta-Green of the University of Washington’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute.
Health officials say in the past two weeks, several FHC patients seeking help for opioid misure tested negative for opioids, but positive for fentanyl.
In fact, fentanyl is so powerful, experts say multiple doses of naxolone/Narcan are needed to treat people who have overdosed, and sometimes that’s not enough.