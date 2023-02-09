EPHRATA - There's a large structure under construction near the south end of Ephrata, but what is it? iFIBER ONE News obtained the answer this week when we learned that the site is the future home of Wicked Auto Repair.
An Ephrata resident of eight years, Wicked Auto is owned by Matt Resetar. Resetar will make the move from 1159 Basin Street SW in Ephrata to a lot five miles south of Ephrata off SR 28.
Wicked Auto Repair is a full service/performance auto repair shop, custom parts distributor and a used car sales dealer.
Resetar explained how the new and bigger facility will advance his auto repair abilities.
"More room means more workflow, a performance division for custom builds, and anything performance. Bigger parking lot for more used cars an in-house financing as well, bigger front office space for bigger selection of performance products, and general maintenance items. With the bigger shop, we are bringing in custom swap builds like ls engines and modern hemi engines," Resetar explained.
Resetar says the new lot will be sized to hold more than 20 used cars and trucks for sale.
Once moved in, Resetar says the new facility will create three to five additional jobs.
Resetar expects to open the new shop in April.