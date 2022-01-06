ENTIAT - An avalanche hit a home south of Entiat early Thursday morning, causing significant damage to the residence.
Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management said the avalanche occurred on the hill above Highway 97A, near milepost 210. The snow penetrated the residence and caused “substantial damage,” according to Reinfeld.
One person in the home was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.
The Entiat Fire Department responded to the home and reported raids in the area were nearly impassible with several snow slides.
Highway 97A is closed Thursday morning through the Knapps Tunnel due to multiple snow slides. Highway 2 through Tumwater Canyon is also reported to be impassable.