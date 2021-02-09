CLE ELUM - Thousands across the state are mourning the death of a Washington state trooper who was killed in an avalanche while snowmobiling in Kittitas County. Kittitas County sheriff’s officials say 51-year-old Steve Houle of Cle Elum was killed Monday afternoon in the Cabin Creek area near the Knox Trailhead. The area where Houle died is north of Cle Elum.
Houle was one of two men that were overtaken by the avalanche at around 12:40 p.m.
“On behalf of the sheriff’s office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Trooper Houle’s family, friends and the Washington State Patrol,” Sheriff Clayton Myers said Monday evening. “This is a tragic accident and will be felt hard in our close-knit law enforcement community.”
Washington state trooper Chief John Batiste confirmed Houle’s death later in the afternoon.
“Steve was a great person and an excellent employee, loved and respected by us all. We hold his memory and his family close to our hearts in this painfully sad time," Batiste said.
Steve served for over 28 years with the Commercial Vehicle Division, all in Kittitas County.