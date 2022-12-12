LEAVENWORTH - A large stretch of US 2 was closed for a long time over the weekend due to avalanches.
The highway was closed from Coles Corner to Leavenworth from early Saturday through Sunday afternoon.
Washington State Patrol reported that five motorists in total were affected by the avalanche and needed help getting out.
WSDOT officials say more than a dozen avalanches occurred in the area.
According to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC), avalanche danger in the East Central Cascades is moderate as of Monday.
"There are tricky avalanche conditions in the East Central zone. You can trigger large avalanches on weak snow layers buried by the recent snow or older layers from Mid-November. Areas of particular concern are northern aspects in terrain with wind drifted snow near Mission Ridge, Blewett Pass, or the far eastern part of the zone. However, due to the spotty distribution of these weak layers, you should approach new terrain cautiously and use small, inconsequential test slopes to see how the snow reacts. If you see shooting cracks, feel the snowpack collapse, or the test slope produces a mini avalanche, you should stick to lower angle terrain," analysts wrote on the NWAC website in reference to snow conditions in the areas of the Cascade mountain range where I-90 and US 2 span through.
Three avalanches were also reported from Mission Ridge on Saturday.