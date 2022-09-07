SPOKANE - If you heat your home with natural gas and your an Avista Utilities customer, prepare to pay more when the weather gets cold this fall.
The utility is asking state regulators to approve a 12.3% increase in natural gas rates which would take effect on November 1, 2022, meaning that the average natural gas bill in Washington per month would increase from $72.66 to $81.59.
The company stated that the natural gas increase would cover increasing wholesale costs that utility is incurring. Avista says natural gas prices began to rise in March prices prices rising to levels not seen in 13 years. The company emphasized that it would not profit from the rate increase.
Avista has natural gas customers throughout Adams County.
The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission is in the process of considering the rate increases and will decide whether to approve it soon.