WENATCHEE - Ax-throwing venues statewide are applying for liquor licenses after the state's Cannabis and Liquor Control Board added them to the list of businesses that can serve booze.
The new regulation reportedly took effect on July 9, 2022.
That means the region's only hatchet-hurling spot, Axe Bliss in Wenatchee, can start serving alcoholic beverages after their permit is approved by the state. The owner of Axe Bliss says she already applied for a liquor license and hopes to serve beer and cider by September.
Axe-throwing venues are comparable to batting cages; a person throws an axe in a controlled and safe environment towards a target on a wall.
Axe Bliss says it will be enforcing some additional rules in unison with the start of their alcohol-serving tenure.
"I’m completely closing in my lanes and will be very strict about when the next throwers can go in. There’s a 2 drink only policy during a throw session. Also, if I have to ask someone twice not to do something third time they can’t throw anymore. Safety is my biggest thing, I want people to have fun but safety is first," said Axe Bliss Owner Amy Groth. "...If someone appears buzzed and/or drunk they will not be served. If they have gotten one drink and we can see they’re buzzed and/or drunk they will not be served another one. I’m going to have wristbands that will get a hole punch on the first drink and cut off on the second."
According to regulations green-lighted by the state, a person will not be able to consume alcohol in the throwing cage and cannot have a drink in one hand while tossing the axe with another.
Axe Bliss employees say they will be making some improvements to the place prior to their anticipated approval from the state to allow alcohol sales.
Axe Bliss is located at 15 Yakima St. Suite 201 in Wenatchee.