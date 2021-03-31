MOSES LAKE - A newborn infant was revived on March 19 along Interstate 90 in Grant County thanks to teamwork from the state patrol and 911 dispatchers.
Just before 10 a.m., state patrol Spokane communications officer Christine Golden receive a 911 call from Wanda Rand and her daughter Martina Medreno as Medrano was going into labor.
Information was passed on to dispatchers in Grant County along with state troopers.
The vehicle exited at Road U Southeast and stopped on nearby Frontage Road. Communications officer Summer Mann gave delivery instructions to Rand, who was able to deliver her daughter’s baby in the back of their vehicle.
Troopers Nick Palmer and Taylor Scott arrived on scene shortly after and found the newborn was breeched and unresponsive. Mann was able to give instructions to the troopers and Trooper Palmer was able to get the newborn from unresponsive to breathing and crying just before medical aid arrived.
The new mother and newborn were transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
“Recently, Wanda stated her new granddaughter, Betty Morgan, is doing well but is still in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in a Spokane hospital,” Trooper John Bryant said. “Wanda thinks she will be released soon and hopes to see her beautiful granddaughter. The entire incident reflects the great dedication and teamwork from our (communications officers) and troopers on the roadway. All involved hope to see Betty and her family as soon as possible.”