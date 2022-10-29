MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night.
Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
Deputies say the man was passing vehicles when he lost control of his pickup truck, rolled and went into the ditch. The man's two-year-old daughter was thrown from the vehicle, but did not sustain any serious injuries; she was not buckled up.
Deputies say the man was coming from the daycare the injured baby was at. It appears that the dad was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Deputies are not releasing the name of the father. Charging against him could include vehicular assault depending on the child's injuries.