The so-called 'pain at the pump' is slowly intensifying as we head into the second month of 2023. Gas prices in Washington state are up significantly from the reprieve we saw in December.
According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Washington have risen 11.8 cents per gallon to an average of $4.02 per gallon. Locally, most gas stations are still reporting a gallon of regularly unleaded fuel well under $4.00, but that could change. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Washington was priced at $3.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.39/g, a difference of $2.14/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.25/g while the highest was $5.39/g, a difference of $2.14/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today. The national average is up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
"The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn't fully recovered from December's cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that's just around the corner," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon. Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023. With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting February 5."
The following are current fuel prices by city in north central Washington as of Monday, January 30, 2023:
Moses Lake: Average: $3.89/gl---Best: $3.69/gl
Ephrata: Average: $3.72/gl---Best: $3.45/gl
Wenatchee Valley: Average: $3.88/gl---Best: $3.76/gl
Omak: Average: $4.06/gl---Best: $3.75/gl
Ellensburg: Average: $3.88/gl---Best: $3.69/gl
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's short-term energy outlook, fuel prices are expected to slowly decline with intermittent plateauing around the end of the first quarter of 2023.