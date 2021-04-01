MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District has announced that K-5 students across its entire district will return to a traditional class setting full-time this month.
Complete in-person instruction will resume on April 19, 2021.
Educators say the change means that 78% of the district’s Kindergarten through 5th grade students will be learning in-person, full-time. Students and families electing to remain in remote learning and did not request a change will continue in the full-remote learning environment for the remainder of the school year. Change requests are not being accepted at this time.
Superintendent Dr. Joshua Meek states, “Our district has been working tirelessly since the beginning of this pandemic to do exactly what we said we would do -- prioritize in-person learning for our students. This next step is the right move and enhances in-person instruction for our students. Many other districts are making similar adjustments to their schedule in alignment with Governor Inslee’s emergency proclamation and changes to physical distancing.
We have a team approach that truly recognizes the importance of getting our students back to campus and drives the success of our school reopening efforts. The collaborative partnerships between our staff, families, community leaders, health district, local officials, school board, district leaders, and especially our school nurses, create a strong foundation for supporting safe learning environments. We have a responsibility to our students, and we are delivering.”
In addition to this, the district says it is increasing campus learning access at its middle schools and high school by implementing additional schedule changes.
ALL Elementary Schools – effective April 19, 2021
After spring break, we are eliminating the Blended Learning model. All students in the currently Blended Learning option will now attend school on-campus, full time (five days a week), unless otherwise requested to remain fully remote. Students and families electing to remain in remote learning and did not request a change will continue in the full-remote learning environment for the remainder of this school year.
Endeavor Middle School – effective April 19, 2021
After spring break, we are eliminating the Blended Learning model. All students in the currently Blended Learning option will now attend school on-campus, full time (five days a week), unless otherwise requested to remain fully remote. Students and families electing to remain in remote learning and did not request a change will continue in the full-remote learning environment for the remainder of this school year.
Chief Moses & Frontier Middle School – effective April 19, 2021
Students that requested a placement on-campus by the deadline will be added to the Blended Learning OR the On-Campus Learning model, depending on space availability. Individual schools will be making direct contact with students and families that submitted requests to discuss this transition. Students and families electing to remain in remote learning and did not request a change will continue in the full-remote learning environment for the remainder of this school year.
Moses Lake High School - effective April 12, 2021
Current Blended Learning high school students will transition from two, half-days per week on campus to two full days– doubling the amount of in-person instruction for all students on-campus. Students are expected to engage and continue work remotely remaining days of the week. Students and families electing to remain in remote learning and did not request a change will continue in the full-remote learning environment for the remainder of this school year.