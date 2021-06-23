QUINCY - After 14 years of study, design, and construction, a first-of-its-kind industrial wastewater reuse facility will help advance Quincy’s data centers while conserving copious resources.
On June 30, the city of Quincy will celebrate the commissioning of the state-of-the-art utility which will process cooling water for reuse by the Quincy data centers.
The commissioning ceremony will be held 3 p.m. at 1600 13th Avenue SW.
According to Project Manager Bob Davis, the Quincy Water Reuse Utility (QWRU) decreases the need for potable well water used for data center cooling and creates closed-loop system; no wastewater is discharged to the environment.
Estimates indicate that QWRU will save up to 390 million gallons of potable water per year, enough for 5,450 residents.
The QWRU is comprised of 10 separate water treatment facilities to fully process the wastewater that is discharged by the data centers and then reused again for cooling.
The water reuse facility was developing with the collaborative efforts and resources of both the city of Quincy and Microsoft. Microsoft is the primary user of the utility. Microsoft provided much of the capital funding for the project. The QWRU was also financed with monetary support from state and federal resources.