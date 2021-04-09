MATTAWA - Letters from various community leaders that were sent to iFIBER ONE News express grave concern about a hostile work environment within the confines of Mattawa’s city hall.
Issues are reportedly between Mattawa Mayor Maggie Celeya and Mattawa Police Chief Joe Harris. The letters allege that Harris has been placed on administrative leave. In addition, Celeya is reportedly pressuring the city council to defund Mattawa’s police force.
The letters also allege that former Mattawa mayor Scott Hyndman was intimidated to the point of stepping down as a result.
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to Mattawa’s mayor, city council, and city attorney, but has not heard back. The following are the letters that were sent to iFIBER ONE News this week. The letters appear to be addressed to the community.