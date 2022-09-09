OMAK - “Difficult,” “stressful,” “uncharted,” are some of the terms used to describe the situation Omak’s police force finds itself in. Last week, Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen issued a public letter to the community about the climate of the city’s policing agency. Christensen was poised and professional in his letter, but he refused to rescind the truth about the hardships the department and the community face when it comes to protecting and serving its citizens.
“The Omak Police Department is currently managing a call volume that is approximately 85% higher than it was ten years ago and an increase of 18% between this year and last. The types of calls that officers are responding to vary in needs and, as I’m sure we all agree, safety related calls must be addressed first. In addition to the significant increase of calls, our department has difficulty maintaining full staffing levels for various reasons such as sickness, vacations, and the retirement of a valuable member of our team, Officer Gary Miller. A fully staffed Omak Police Department would have 11 fully commissioned officers to provide 24/7 year-round coverage - but in recent months we have had as few as 7 officers available,” Christensen explained in his letter.
Christensen added each of his officers handle an extremely excessive number of calls per year with that total expected to only climb soon.
“Our officers responded to an average of 725 Calls for Service in the year 2021 and as of August 2022 are averaging 550 calls per officer. Based on current projections this call volume may be as high as 900 calls per officer by the end of the year. To provide a comparison - Moses Lake officers average 300 Calls for Service per officer per year. When call levels exceed a certain level all responses become reactive. This decreases the ability to conduct foot patrols, traffic enforcement, school engagement, training, and follow up on previous calls,” Christensen asserted in his letter.
Christensen says the city of Omak does not have a dedicated public safety fund that supports ballooning demand. He says the city’s current funding model uses city property taxes and retail sales tax.
“The census population has maintained the same number of officers today as it did nearly ten years ago. This is not an effective way of funding services to the city. I am currently working on gathering more information to identify and develop a baseline for additional support into our community. I am also working to utilize our department's technology more effectively to decrease call volume and increase officers discretionary time to complete tasks while responding to calls.”
Christensen remarked that a public safety tax is needed to generate the funding needed to provide adequate policing.
In the interim, Christensen says the department will overhaul its approach to employing technology that will help streamline the policing process and reduce workloads.