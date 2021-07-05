ROCK ISLAND - 2,500 acres and counting. Those are the latest figures relating to the size of the volatile Batterman Road Fire.
The blaze progressed to the northwest overnight and has overtaken the Beaver Creek area and is inching closer towards the Douglas Creek area in the Palisades.
The most active flank of the fire is at Roth Road east of Rock Island Grade Road. Homes along Rock Island Grade Road remain under a level 3 evacuation alert.
No structures have been lost. Winds are fairly calm traveling through the area between 5-10 mph. However, a shift in the wind is expected this afternoon.
The fire is burning in a fairly remote area at the base of Badger Mountain.
The fire is 10% contained. 10% containment is being aided by the canyon at the base of Rock Island Grade Road.