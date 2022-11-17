OTHELLO — A juvenile is being held on on $1 million bail after he was charged with assault in Wednesday’s shooting in Othello.
The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Othello police.
Othello police had responded about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday after a reported shooting in the 1200 block of South First Avenue. The 25-year-old victim was taken by private vehicle to Othello Community Hospital and later transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the victim was shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store.
The juvenile suspect was arrested in the Tri-Cities.
Othello Street Crimes detectives have seized three firearms as part of their investigation. Detectives believe one of the firearms was used in the shooting. Another gun had been reported stolen in Kennewick.