MOSES LAKE - The suspect in Monday afternoon’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Moses Lake is being held in jail on $1 million bail.
Daniel Serrano Sosa, 24, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He made is first court appearance on Friday afternoon.
Moses Lake police responded about 4:30 p.m. Monday to Gibby Road and Lee street after reports of shots fired. Gavin Hayes, 16, was found dead at the scene. An 18-year-old man had also been shot in the groin and was taken to Samaritan Hospital.
Witnesses told police a white truck and a blue truck that were in front of a Lee Street home during the shooting had left immediately after shots were fired.
A search warrant was obtained for the Lee Street home where police seized a DVR system from the home security system.
The 18-year-old victim told police he and Hayes were walking along Lee Street, heading to Hayes’ family member’s home, when they were confronted by two men, with one of the men opening fire on Hayes and victim. All four involved are known gang members, according to Moses Lake police.
A nearby church was also damaged by the gunfire as more than 10 shots were fired.
Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the Lee Street home and were able to identified Serrana Sosa, as well as a truck affiliated with him, outside the home prior to the shooting. The video reportedly shows four men near the back door of the home before Serrano Sosa walks toward the street carrying a pistol.
Serrano Sosa reportedly walked next to his pickup truck as Hayes and the other victim are on the edge of the street in front of the driveway. Investigators say shots were then fired by Serrano Sosa and Hayes and the other victim begin running.
The other three men who were with Serrano Sosa then run to the back carport area. Serrano Sosa then immediately got into his truck and left the scene, according to police reports. A blue truck is also seen in video leaving the area with at least two of the other men inside.
When police arrived a scene, a red bag was found in the street where Hayes had been standing. Police believe the bag, which was found zipped closed, belonged to Hayes and had been dropped as he ran. Police opened the bag and located a pistol inside. No shots had been fired from the pistol, which had been reported stolen in Colville.