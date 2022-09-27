CASHMERE — Bail has been set at $1 million for the suspect in the killing of a 22-year-old man Friday night in Cashmere.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder. His brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, has been charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and is being held on $500,000 bail, according to court records.
The victim, identified as Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo, was shot multiple times and died at Central Washington Hospital.
Investigators say the victim’s brother saw the two suspects driving by while getting gas earlier Friday night. Someone from the suspects’ vehicle threw beer bottles at the victim’s car as they followed the suspects before arriving in the parking lot of Cashmere Valley Bank.
Urbina-Sotelo reportedly approached the suspects car with the baseball bat and hit the suspects vehicle, leading to a physical fight.
Investigators reported Jesus Torres-Lucatero, sitting in the car, fired at least three shots, hitting the victim. Spent shell casings and a baseball bat were found at the crime scene, according to court records.
Deputies and the regional SWAT team responded to the home of suspects at about 6 a.m. Saturday, where the two were taken into custody.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero allegedly admitted to shooting the victim, according to investigators.