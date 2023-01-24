SOAP LAKE — A man is facing first-degree assault and drive-by shooting charges after deputies say he shot at another driver Monday afternoon near Soap Lake.
Bail was set at $150,000 during Kolton Dana’s first court appearance Tuesday afternoon. An arraignment hearing was set for Feb. 7.
Grant County deputies responded at about 3:45 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired along state Route 28. The victim told police he was driving on SR 28 and was making a left turn into a business when a black Volkswagen Beetle passed into oncoming traffic and the driver fired a shot into the victim’s vehicles according to the sheriff’s office.
The shot reportedly went through the windshield of the victim’s vehicle. Deputies found a bullet hole in the headrest of the passenger seat.
At about 3:50 p.m., Ephrata police located a Volkswagen Beetle heading south on Alder Street. The vehicle was stopped and Dana was taken into custody.
Dana, a convicted felon, served prison time after a task force linked him to more than 40 arson fires between 2013 and 2015 in Ephrata, Soap Lake and Moses Lake.