OTHELLO — A 22-year-old man is being held on $1 million bail in connection to Tuesday night’s shooting near Othello.
Raphael Alexander Chavez-Hernandez appeared in Adams County Superior Court on Wednesday after being booked into jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bail for two juvenile suspects was set at $500,000, according to the sheriff’s office. Both were arrested for first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
The shooting, which occurred just before 8 p.m. on Kristina Road, left a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He is being treated at a regional hospital.
Investigators say another juvenile suspects remains at large.
A search warrant was served Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Eagle Road in connection to the shooting. Details on the warrant have not been released.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.