MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student.
Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
At about 3 p.m. on Monday, two juveniles and Cervantes reportedly entered the high school. The two juveniles were suspended from another school and Cervantes is not enrolled at the high school, according to Moses Lake police.
Police say the three suspects approached the victim and Cervantes allegedly flashed gang signs before saying he was going to kill the victim. The victim told police Cervantes kept reaching into his coat pocket, making it appear he had a weapon. The victim was chased until he made it to the school office.
The three suspects were reportedly seen on school security video running toward Monroe Street. All three were taken into custody at the intersection of Monroe and Nelson Drive.
Cervantes was allegedly in possession of a CO2 pistol when he was taken into custody.