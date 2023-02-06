MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $250,000 for a man accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and wrapping a cord around her neck at an apartment in Moses Lake.
George A. Zeno, 25, is charged with:
- Second-degree domestic violence assault
- First-degree unlawful possession of a firearm
- Second-degree domestic violence robbery
- Theft of a motor vehicle-domestic violence
- Felony harassment with threats to kill-domestic violence
- Third-degree theft-domestic violence
Moses Lake police responded just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday to a reported domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue. The apartment involved has had prior domestic violence calls involving Zeno — two on October and one in November.
A woman was contacted at the apartment and told police she had been arguing with Zeno
During the argument, the victim told police Zeno hit her with a baseball bat before wrapping a charger cord around her neck until it broke. The victim told police she grabbed the baseball bat but Zeno took it back and pushed it across the woman’s neck, according to police.
Police say Zeno then took the victim’s purse and left the scene in her vehicle. He was contacted shortly after and was taken into custody. Police say Zeno, who is not allowed to possess firearms, had a semi-automatic rifle at the apartment. The rifle was registered to a Seattle resident, according to police.
Zeno denied hitting the woman with the baseball bat or placing the cord around her neck. He reportedly told police the woman had “came at him” with the bat, according to police.
Police reported Zeno has five previous felony convictions including second-degree and third-degree assault, theft of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.