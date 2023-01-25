iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million dollars.
Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the two traveled along Badger Mountain Road near Waterville last Saturday. He's also suspected of shooting a 50-year-old father who was teaching his 15-year-old daughter how to drive. The pair were in a truck behind Dalton's vehicle about 200 feet away when the shooting occurred.
After refusing to answer a judge's questions in a preliminary hearing in Douglas County, Potter's arraignment has been set for Feb. 9.
Prosecuting Attorney Ethan Morris lead the charge in getting Potter's bail set at seven figures.
“The nature of the allegations here speak for themselves,” said Morris. “By all accounts here before the court this was nothing short of an execution, and the attempted murder of two witnesses to that.”
KPQ reports that Morris told the court that Potter poses a flight risk and is a danger to the public.
Additional charges are reportedly pending against Potter which include theft and intimidation of a witness.