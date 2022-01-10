CHELAN - A large barn was destroyed in a late Saturday night fire near Chelan.
Chelan Fire and Rescue responded just before midnight on Saturday for a fully-involved barn fire in the Swanson Gulch area. Neighbors had reportedly noticed the fire and alerted the homeowners, who called 911.
Crews arrived to find a large barn on fire, with a full-size RV nearby.
With the barn fully-involved, firefighters focused on protecting the RV from catching fire. Three goats that were in a pen attached to the barn were helped to safety by the homeowner.
Fire crews say snow conditions and no fire hydrants created challenges in extinguishing the fire.
The barn was a total loss. Firefighters were on scene until about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Chelan County Fire District 5 and Douglas County Fire District 4 assisted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and firefighters say it appears to have been caused by an electrical issue.