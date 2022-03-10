CARLTON — An early Thursday morning fire destroyed a barn and several vehicles in Okanogan County.
Firefighters from Carlton, Twisp and Winthrop responded about 3:15 a.m. to a structure fire at King’s Garden on Highway 153 near Carlton. Crews arrived to find a barn fully-involved in flames, according to Okanogan County Fire District 6.
Firefighters say the barn, several vehicles and a tractor were completely destroyed in the fire. All occupants were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined and is under investigation.