EPHRATA — A man who barricaded himself inside an RV in the Ephrata Walmart parking lot after allegedly pulling a knife on law enforcement was taken into custody late Monday night after a K9 was sent in.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at about 11:10 p.m. Grant County K9 Edo was sent into the RV after tear gas did not force the suspect out, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man was taken to Columbia Basin Hospital for treatment of a dog bite and tear gas exposure before being booked into jail.
Grant County deputies and officers from Ephrata and Soap Lake had responded Monday evening to the Walmart parking lot after the suspect ran inside an RV after pulling a knife on police. Deputies say the man had caused a disturbance at Dollar Tree before pulling a knife on officers.
The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team was called out to assist and attempted to talk the suspect out of the RV. Tear gas and a flash bang were used before the K9 was sent in.