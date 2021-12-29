RICHLAND - The Capital Press reports that Cody Easterday, formerly of Easterday Ranches in Basin City, is asking that he be given more time to remain free before sentencing; a request that follows his guilty plea to conning Tyson Foods out of hundreds of millions of dollars. The former cattleman is requesting postponement of sentencing for a third time.
Easterday claims he needs more time to raise the money needed to repay Tyson Fresh Meats. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastain in Richland has set a hearing for Easterday’s request on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Bastain will consider the motion to postpone sentencing until after April 28.
The Capital Press reports that the Justice Department was not opposed to the two previous delays.
Easterday pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud on March 31. Easterday billed Tyson for cattle that did not exist, pocketing $233 million that he is required to repay. Easterday faces up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24.