KITTITAS COUNTY — A bat that came into contact with a woman and her pet in Kittitas County has tested positive for rabies.
The bat was provided to the Kittitas County Public Health Department for testing after the woman and her pet were exposed.
The woman has received post-exposure care and is expected to be OK. The pet was up-to-date on the rabies vaccine, according to health officials.
The last bat to test positive for rabies in Kittitas County was in 2013. The county has had four bats test positive since 2008.
Bats are the primary animal that carries rabies in the state.
“If you find a bat in your home, do not touch the bat,” health officials added. “Wear thick or leather gloves and capture the bat in a can or box. Seal the container and call your local health department. The staff will help you determine if any people or pets in your home may have been exposed.”