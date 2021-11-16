GEORGE - A Bellevue man died in a Monday evening collision on Interstate 90 near George.
Dale B. McLean, 57, was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram west on I-90 when he rear-ended a flatbed semi-truck that had slowed due to a separate collision, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to a stop blocking the left lane.
McLean died at the scene.
The two occupants in the other vehicle, a 38-year-old Davenport man and a 52-year-old Colbert man, were not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate the wreck.