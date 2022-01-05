QUINCY - In light of the imminent departure of outgoing Superintendent John Boyd, Quincy’s School District has forgone a formal search and instead, has appointed Quincy’s Assistant Superintendent, Nik Bergman, to be Boyd’s permanent replacement.
The appointment of Nik Bergman to the Quincy School District Superintendent seat was made by the district’s school board during a special board meeting on Jan. 4. The board unanimously agreed that Dr. Bergman was qualified enough to fill the position permanently. On December 29, 2021, current Superintendent John Boyd announced that he had accepted a position to be a long-term interim superintendent of Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver, Washington. Boyd plans to leave in February.
During a discussion of the decision to offer the position to Dr. Bergman, Board members offered the following comments:
“I think Nik is ready for this position and I think it is the best move at this time for the district to
move him into a permanent position,” stated Board President Jack Foglesong.
Board Vice President Tricia Lubach noted “I can’t imagine anyone one better suited to take over right now, mid-year, mid pandemic. Nik and John have been a terrific team. Nik is an integral part of the community, his kids and family are in our schools and he has worked here for 18 years. I am excited to have that continuity for our school district.”
Board Director Heather Folks-Lambert agreed, “John and Nik have built a great deal of expectations throughout the district and the continuity for the team that they have built is really important to go forward during the time of crisis we find ourselves in.”
“I’m supportive of Nik because of his personal competence, his relationships with our staff members, leadership groups and community. I think it’s necessary to continue the policies that as a board we have helped, along with Nik and John, to bring into fruition. We need Nik to follow through on those polices that we have already started, and Nik is a great person to do that,” said Board Director Chris Baumgartner.
Board members also indicated their desire for Dr. Bergman to initiate a search process to fill the now vacant position of Assistant Superintendent.
Bergman has been an employee within Quincy’s school district since 2004.