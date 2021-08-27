EPHRATA - Earlier in the week, Grant PUD commissioners met to hear about the utility’s plans for upgrading the hardware and other technological components of the Grant County’s fiber optic network.
The upgrade will increase data capacity to compensate for increased demand over the next couple of decades.
Utility officials say the current network has exceeded its growth capacity and much of the equipment needs replacing.
Senior Manager of Wholesale Fiber, Russ Brethower, says the upgrades will foster more service capabilities for service providers by increasing the overall performance of the network. Nokia appears to be the contractor of choice at this time.
Once the contract is approved for the $3.8 million contract, upgrades will begin later this fall. The project is scheduled for completion during the second quarter of 2022.