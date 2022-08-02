VANTAGE — Better weather conditions overnight brought less fire activity on the Vantage Highway Fire, helping firefighters working on containment.
Aerial resources will be working throughout the day as fire activity is again expected to pick up midday with higher temperatures and an increase in wind. A smoke column is expected to form into the afternoon as the fire reaches unburned areas within the fire perimeter, according to incident command.
After an aerial flight of the perimeter Tuesday morning, the fire is now listed at 8,000 acres.
Level 2 evacuations remain for the town of Vantage and the Vantage Highway remains closed.
A Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team took over command of the fire late Monday night and is working with Washington State Patrol Fire Marshal’s Office for state mobilization.
There are no reports of any structures lost in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.