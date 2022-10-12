EAST WENATCHEE - A large group of Swire Coca Cola beverage distribution employees in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak are picketing instead of working today.
A contract labor stalemate between Teamsters 760 Union and Swire has led to the strike. Picketers represented by Teamsters 760 consist of drivers, merchandisers and loaders.
In the interim, Swire has reportedly contracted with temporary replacement workers from out of the area.
It's apparently the first time Swire workers have gone on strike. The dispute between Swire and some of its workers began when the union rejected a new labor deal before the last one ended on April 1, 2022.
Union workers continued to work and remain employed with the company until the labor union rejected Swire's revised deal for the second time on Tuesday night. One worker told iFIBER ONE News that striking union employees want pay raises.
Swire distributes Coca Cola beverage products to Oroville, Omak, Nespelum, Coulee City, Soap Lake, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, George, Quincy, Wenatchee, Cashmere, Leavenworth, Lake Wenatchee, Entiat, Chelan, Pateros, Brewster, and Bridgeport.
Workers went on strike for the first time at 8 am. on Wednesday at locations in East Wenatchee, Moses Lake and Omak. The picketing is expected to last all day and will reportedly continue until a deal is reached.